A post mortem exam on remains found in Coolmine Woods in Dublin 15 has proved inconclusive.

The badly decomposed body was discovered by Gardai searching for 29 year old Linda Christian, who went missing in Blanchardstown last month.

Tests are still being carried out to try and identify the remains.

Gardai are looking to speak to a man – who they believe has left the country – to help them with their inquiries.

