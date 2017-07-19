POST OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED UNLESS ACTION IS TAKEN – O’HARA

The Government’s been warned that more post offices will close around the country, because post masters can’t make a living from the business.

Post-masters are holding a protest outside the Department of Communications today – seeking the involvement of the Minister in their stalled talks with An Post.

The Union pulled out of talks because it says a new contract on offer from the company will see them losing earnings.

Ned O’Hara is General Secretary of the Irish Postmasters’ Union, and says the situation is bleak for his members.

