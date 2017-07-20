RESIDENTS SECURE HIGH COURT ORDER AGAINST PLANNED WINDFARM IN CLONROCHE

There was a victory for local residents near Clonroche yesterday as they were been granted a High Court order against a planned wind farm.

130 people had lodged complaints against the windfarm.

Last year, developer Ballinclay Windfarms Limited put forward a submission for the development of 3 turbines and an electric substation near the town of Clonroche.

The original submission for planning permission was rejected by Wexford County Council in 2016 due to concerns about the visual impact of the turbines.

That decision was later reversed by An Bord Pleanala following an appeal by the developer.

8 residents from the Tominearly and Killegney areas challenged the approval by An Bord Pleanala in the High Court stating that the necessary checks had not been completed by the developer.

The court found in favour of the residents and ordered that the development may not take place.

The court also ordered that the residents have their legal fees paid by the Bord.

