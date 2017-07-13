RETIRING DOCTORS WILL PUT MORE PRESSURE ON ERs – BROWNE

News of twenty five per cent of Wexford GPs retiring in the next seven years has raised eyebrows in political circles

Enniscorthy Fianna Fail TD James Browne, his party’s spokesman on mental health, says it will only add to more pressure on the health service.

Deputy Browne says that a lack of GPs will mean patients having to travel to Emergency departments which are already at breaking point.

The Irish Medical Organisation says that the number of people training to become doctors are falling which means current doctors won’t be replaced.

