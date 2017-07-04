ROCHE FAMILY DESCRIBE THEIR NIGHTMARE AFTER 5 YEAR OLD WENT MISSING

A Wexford family have been speaking of their nightmare after their son went missing for three hours in a public park in Dublin on Sunday.

Five year old Richard Roche was playing on the swings in the Peoples Park in Dun Laoghaire when he disappeared.

His father Aidan described how panic turned to a co-ordinated search by members of the public the Gardai and the coastguard for the young boy.

He eventually was found by a woman who joined in the search lying down on the back seat of his mothers car.

The car was locked but he had got into it through an open window.

The family have thanked everyone for their help in the search.

