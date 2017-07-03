ROSSLARE EUROPORT SET TO TARGET CRUISE TOURISM

Cruise tourism is to be targeted through Rosslare Europort in a working group set up to look into the matter

It comes as figures show the potential for the sector is there but we are not capitalising on it.

Of the 209 cruise ships that visited Ireland last year, only 1 docked in Rosslare.

A group including Rosslare Europort, Wexford County Council and Failte Ireland is looking to spread cruise tourism around the country beyond Dublin and Cork.

They are being helped by Minister for Defence Paul Kehoe.

Share this article....