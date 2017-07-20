Smyth of Castlebridge

Colette Smyth, nee McGinnty, The Glebe, Oldtown Road, Castlebridge, Co. Wexford and formerly Tonragee West, Achill, Co. Mayo

Beloved wife of Dermot and mother of Alison, Cormac and Diarmaid and sister of Annette and Paddyjo.

Reposing at Mackens Funeral Home Distillery Road on Sunday from 5 oclock with prayers at 7 oclock

Prayers at the funeral home on Monday Morning at 11 oclock, Followed by removal to St Ibars Church Castlebridge for Funeral mass at 12 noon

With Burial after in St Ibars Cemetery Castlebridge

Family Flowers only please, Donations if desired to The Hope Foundation Enniscorthy.

