SOUTH EAST MAN APPEARS BEFORE COURT AGAIN CHARGED WITH FUNDING TERRORISM

A 25 year old man from the South East has been returned for trial on three terrorist charges.

Hassan Bal formerly O’Connell street in Waterford, lived in Wexford when he first arrived in Ireland 14 years ago with his family.

An apprentice electrician and Irish Citizen, he was charged at Waterford District Court in April for attempting to collect funds for an international terrorist group.

Judge Kevin Staunton yesterday granted state application for Hassan Bal to appear again at Waterford Circuit Criminal Court on July 25th.

