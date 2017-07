This year we had the hottest June day in over fifty years.

Temperatures recorded on June 21st hit 28.6 degrees in Dublin.

But the sunniest day of the month was recorded in Johnstown Castle in Wexford on June 18th when there was almost sixteen hours of unbroken sunshine.

Met Eireann says despite a mini heatwave in mid June, most weather stations had above average rainfall for the month.

