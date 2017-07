Tickets have now gone on sale on the GAA’s ticket website for the upcoming All Ireland Hurling quarter finals.

Wexford take on neighbours Waterford in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday week at four o’clock.

Stand tickets will cost €30 for an adult and €5 for a child while terrace tickets will cost €20 for an adult and €5 for a child.

The refurbished Cork stadium holds 45,000 people but the game is expected to be a sellout.

