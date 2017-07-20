UNDERSPENDING IN HOUSING COULD HELP REFUND WATER CHARGES – DONOHOE

The cost of refunding water charges could have to come from underspending in areas like housing.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says the cost of refunds might have to come from spare cash in capital spending programmes, and not just everyday savings.

He’s told TDs this morning that the total cost will be €178 million – including a €5 million bill to cover the cost of repaying the bills.

Minister Donohoe says that’s simply the reality of the decision to scrap all charges and refund all bills.

