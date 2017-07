The Taoiseach has defended his crackdown on welfare fraud, denying it’s a hate campaign.

Sinn Féin made the allegations, saying plans to publish the names of welfare cheats were discriminatory against the poor.

The plans were amended so only those who defraud the state for more than 5,000 euro will be named and shamed, after complaints from Fianna Fáil.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar defended the move, denying it’s a hate campaign against those on social welfare.

