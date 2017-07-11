VICTIMS WON’T BE PROTECTED BY DOMESTIC VIOLENCE BILL – SAFE IRELAND

Women and children threatened by violence won’t be protected by the current Domestic Violence Bill.

That’s according to Safe Ireland, who want coercive control recognised as a specific offence.

The organisation, which supports those living with domestic violence, will this morning hear from international experts on coercive control.

While an offence in the UK since 2015, there are concerns in government that it is too hard to legislate for as a separate offence.

One in three Irish women has experienced some psychological violence from a partner.

