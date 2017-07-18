WEXFORD HOSPITALITY SECTOR SEES A BOOST IN THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR

Hotel and guest house owners in Wexford have seen a rise in business during the first half of this year.

That’s according to the latest quarterly barometer from the Irish Hotels Federation.

According to the report tourism now supports 7,700 jobs in County Wexford and contributes around 223 million to the local economy annually.

However the chairman of the South East branch of the IHF Aidan Quirke has warned that Brexit is already impacting on tourism here with numbers vising from the UK down this year.

Share this article....