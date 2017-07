House prices in County Wexford have risen 5.6% in the first six months of this year.

The average price paid for a house from January to June in the county was €148,000.

Its the second highest average price paid of any county in the south east.

The highest price was paid in Kilkenny where it averages at €173,000.

However in County Wicklow due to its proximity to Dublin the average price paid is over double that of Wexford at €323,000.

