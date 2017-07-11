WEXFORD MAYOR MADE CHAIRMAN OF WIT GOVERNING BODY

Wexford Mayor and Fine Gael Councillor Jim Moore has been appointed Chairperson of the Governing Body of WIT.

He has a track record in promoting education both nationally and in the South East.

Mr Moore says his goal as Chairperson will be to maxisimse sustainable growth through education and employment in the South East Region and that includes sustainable third level education.

On the question of the underfunding crisis in third level, He says we have to look at the possibility of students taking responsibility for the cost of third level education.

