WEXFORD TOWN HAS SECOND OLDEST POPULATION IN IRELAND

Wexford town has one of the oldest average populations in the country.

Figures from last year’s census data show the average age of the towns population of 20,188 is almost 40 years.

This is second only to Killarney in terms of an aging population for towns over 10,000 in the country.

The average age the population of County Wexford as a whole is 38 years.

The number of dependents both older and younger living in the county stands at 58%.

This is over five per cent above the national average of 52.7%.

Business Analyst Neil Hughes of Hughes Tilly Baker says he is not surprised by the figures.

