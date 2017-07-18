WEXFORD TOWN THE 34th MOST EXPENSIVE AREA TO BUY A HOUSE

Property prices in Wexford Town have risen 7 places in the past 5 years.

The area is now in 34th position nationally in terms of house prices according to latest report from property website Daft.ie

Kinsale is the priciest location in Munster, while Kinvara Co Galway tops the rich list in Connacht, and in Ulster it’s Virginia, Co Cavan.

Outisde of Dublin in Leinster it’s Enniskerry in County Wicklow.

Trinity College economist Ronan Lyons, who wrote the report, says rising prices don’t mean the return of the property bubble.

