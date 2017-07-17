WEXFORD UNEMPLOYMENT FIGURE EQUAL TO THE SIZE OF ENNISCORTHY

The total number of unemployed in County Wexford is equal to the size of Enniscorthy town according to latest figures from the CSO.

Over 11,000 remain unemployed in the county out of a population of 149,000.

The situation was discussed with Minister of State Paul Kehoe on South East Radio’s Morning Mix.

Enniscorthy remains one of the counties unemployment blackspots with 3,000 of its 11,000 officially out of work.

Minister Kehoe said plans are advanced for the development of a business technology park in the town.

