WEXFORD’S ANA O’BRIEN BROUGHT TO HOSPITAL AFTER KILLARNEY FALL

Up and coming jockey Ana O’Brien had to be airlifted to hospital following a fall at Killarney race course yesterday.

The daughter of Wexford trainer Aidan OBrien, she fell from her mount Druids Cross and was airlifted to University Hospital Cork last night for treatment for her injuries.

The horse suffered fatal injuries in the fall two furlongs out from the winning post.

Ana is one of four children of Aidan and Annmarie O’Brien all involved in the riding business.

She is one of the top ten jockeys in the country having eighteen winners under her belt.

