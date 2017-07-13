DOCTOR CHARGED WITH THE MURDER OF A TODDLER IN DUBLIN

A doctor has appeared in court charged with murdering her three-year old son at their home in Dublin.

Omar Omran’s body was found on Monday evening when Gardaí were called to an apartment at the Riverside complex in Kimmage.

He had been stabbed to death.

His mother Maha Al-Adheem was arrested yesterday and charged with his murder in the early hours of this morning.

After she was charged, the court heard she said: “Yes, it was my knife. Yes, it was my hand. It was not me. It was the power”.

The 42-year-old has been remanded in custody for a week.

Share this article....