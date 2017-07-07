WORLD LEADERS MEET IN GERMANY FOR G20 SUMMIT

Terrorism, global trade and climate change are all on the agenda – with world leaders meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg.

Donald Trump’s tweeted he’s looking forward to his first meeting with Russia’s President – saying they have “much to discuss”.

Yesterday the US President openly criticised Vladimir Putin’s meddling in Ukraine, and support for Syria and Iran.

Diplomatic Editor of the Guardian Patrick Wintour says more than 70 officers were injured during clashes between riot police and protesters.

