South East food multinational Glanbia has released its half year results this morning.

It shows revenue for the group up 11.5% to €2.05 billion.

Earnings per share grew by 13.2%.

The company is based in Kilkenny and has operations in 32 countries around the world.

Last month, 60% of the Dairy Ireland business was disposed to Glanbia Co-op.

Glanbia Chief Executive Siobhan Talbot says the outlook for the multinational is positive.

