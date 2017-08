35 new jobs have been announced for Enniscorthy.

Tech company Datapac is creating the positions as part of a €2.1 million investment.

The jobs will be at the company’s Network Operations Centre in Enniscorthy.

Datapac was established in 1982 and has its headquarters in Enniscorthy with offices in Dublin.

It is one of the country’s leading suppliers of ICT solutions.

