40 WOMEN WILL DIE BECAUSE OF REFUSAL TO TAKE HPV VACCINE

At least 40 women will die because they refused to take up the HPV vaccine last year according to the Irish Cancer Society.

Another 100 will need life-changing treatment and a further 1, 000 will require invasive therapy as a result.

Figures from the HSE show half of eligible schoolgirls declined the vaccine in the last academic year.

They claim a misinformation campaign has affected the uptake.

Brenda Corcoran from the HSE says figures from other countries show the vaccine does work.

Share this article....