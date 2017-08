A group of French soldiers have been hit by a car in a Paris suburb.

The local mayor says he has ‘no doubt’ the incident in Levallois-Perret was deliberate calling it a disgusting act of aggression.

The car is thought to have been parked up, before driving at speed into the soldiers as they left their barracks to go on patrol duty.

Six were injured, two of them are said to be in a serious condition.

Authorities are hunting for the driver and the car involved.

