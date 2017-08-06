6 YEAR OLD IRISH GIRL IN SERIOUS CONDITION ON MALTESE ISLAND

A 6 year old Irish girl is in a serious condition in hospital in Malta after getting in trouble in a swimming pool.

The incident happened yesterday evening on the island of Gozo.

Local police officers say she got into difficulty in the swimming pool of a private residence at around 5.30 local time yesterday evening.

Family members gave her first aid at the scene until an ambulance arrived to take the girl to Gozo General Hospital.

They say the girl is in a serious condition and may lose her life.

The Department of Foreign Affairs say they’re aware of the situation and are standing by to provide consular assistance if needed.

