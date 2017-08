The HSE is being accused of ignoring repeated requests to trim the hedges of roadside land it owns to the south of Enniscorthy.

This is resulting in a serious road hazard for motorists.

The overgrowth has been blamed for a number of minor accidents which have taken place in the town in recent weeks.

Residents believe that it’s only a matter of time before one of these incidents is serious and causes a loss of life.

Share this article....