The ASK mental health campaign which began earlier this year is gaining momentum around County Wexford.

The brainchild of Councillor Frank Staples during his term as Mayor of Wexford its aim is to get people to ask for help if they have mental health issues.

A number of events are planned for the coming months following some profile raising events in recent weeks.

Frank Staples is delighted with the support the campaign is getting.

