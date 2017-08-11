CONSOLE GRANT MONEY WILL BE RECLAIMED BY THE GOVERNMENT

Console’s former interim CEO has welcomed the government’s move to try and reclaim grant money from former bosses at the charity.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has written to Paul and Patricia Kelly in a bid to reclaim 150 thousand euro given to Console.

The suicide charity went into liquidation last year with debts of almost 300 thousand euro, after reports of lavish spending by the Kellys on company credit cards.

Former interim CEO David Hall said he’s glad to see the state try to get back some taxpayers’ money.

Share this article....