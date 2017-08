A well known hotel in Courtown has had a number of goods seized by council officials in a raid this morning.

The goods, which included an amount of alcohol, were seized due to a failure to pay the hotel’s commercial rates.

Wexford County Council secured a court order to seize the goods after the hotel failed to pay the rates of 21 thousand euro.

The goods will now be auctioned to help the council recoup the losses.

