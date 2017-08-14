COUNCIL TO APPOINT VACANT HOMES OFFICER TO TACKLE WEXFORD HOMELESSNESS

The Department of Housing has directed Wexford County Council to appoint a vacant homes officer.

Its in an effort to address the chronic housing crisis the country has and utilise any vacant houses

The Housing Minister says people should face penalties for failing to bring vacant houses into use.

Eoghan Murphy is looking at a number of measures to deal with the issue

One option is to encourage elderly people living in nursing homes to become landlords and rent out their property.

Minister Murphy says something has to be done.

Share this article....