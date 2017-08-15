COURTOWN RNLI DRAMATICALLY RESCUE GIRL WITH SUSPECTED SPINAL INJURIES

Dramatic footage has emerged of a rescue carried out by Courtown RNLI last Friday evening.

A teenage girl was thrown into the water at high speed when a donut became disentangled from a jet ski.

The RNLI rescue team immobilized the girl into the awaiting Rescue Helicopter 117 to take her from the water to hospital.

The girl is said to be recovering well in hospital after some suspected spinal injuries.

The RNLI have asked the public to remember that pool equipment and toys such as donuts are not suitable for the open sea.

