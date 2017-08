Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in County Laois this morning.

A man in his 20’s died after the car he was driving crashed into a wall.

The single vehicle collision happened at around 3:50am when the driver struck a wall at Kilmullen in Portarlington.

The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise.

