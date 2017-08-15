GARDA COMMISSIONER TURNED DOWN FOR A EUROPOL POSITION

The Garda Commissioner has reportedly missed out on a major new security job with Europol.

The Irish Times says Nóirín O’Sullivan went for the role in specialist operations with the European policing agency, but didn’t have the 15 years experience required.

It reports that Ms O’Sullivan now looks likely to remain as commissioner until her contract expires in 2021.

She’s currently on leave and has faced multiple calls to step aside after a series of controversies around whistleblowers, penalty points and drink driving.

