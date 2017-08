Gardaí are appealing for your help in tracing a missing teenager.

17 year old Lauren Brennan also known as Lauren Larrissey hasn’t been seen since the 24th July.

Lauren is described as being 5 foot 7 inches tall of thin build and with long fair hair.

She has gone missing from the Arklow area in Wicklow anyone with information’s asked to contact Gardaí.

Share this article....