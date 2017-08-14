GARDAI SAY NEW INFORMATION COULD CRACK TREVOR DEELY CASE

Excavation work is due to start in west Dublin this morning as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Trevor Deely.

Mr Deely went missing in December 2000 – but new information has led Gardaí to a site in Chapelizod.

Gardaí received information that Trevor Deely may have been shot and buried at the site by a known criminal.

Railings around the site have been covered in black plastic sheeting and a number of detectives have been coming and going from the site this morning.

Gardaí believe their new information may be a significant breakthrough in the case

