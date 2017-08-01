GENEROUS DONOR PROVIDES FUNDING FOR NEW ANTENATAL UNIT AT WEXFORD GENERAL

A new state of the art antenatal unit at Wexford General Hospital is due to open shortly.

It’s a unique addition to maternity services at the hospital in that it was entirely funded by a Wexford businessman through his will.

Herbert Amon formerly of the Wool Shop in Wexford town left €1.5 million for improved hospital services for children in Wexford.

Some of his bequest has already been spent improving Saint Gabriel’s paediatric ward with remainder going to the antenatal unit.

Ciaran Sheridan is chairperson of the Friends of Wexford General Hospital says it was a very generous gesture.

