The Irish Government needs to do more to tackle climate change – according to the Green party.

It comes as new research shows global warming is having an effect on the timing of river floods in Ireland and across Europe.

Scientists say in parts of the west, floods now tend to happen 2 weeks later compared to 20 years ago.

While 2016 has been confirmed as the hottest year on record.

Green party councillor Malcolm Noonan says politicians need to go further on the issue.

