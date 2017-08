A new service to help children deal with a cancer diagnosis in the family will take place in Hope Centre in Enniscorthy.

Kids aged between 5 and 12 can now attend a group where they’ll learn what is happening and to meet others who are in a similar position.

The progamme called Climb will start on the 21st of September and continues every Thursday for 6 weeks.

Anyone who wants to get involved in the programme is asked to contact the Hope Centre on 053 923 8555.

