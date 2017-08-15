HUGE DECLINE IN WEXFORD GIRLS TAKING THE HPV VACCINE

There has been dramatic fall off in the uptake of the HPV vaccine by young girls in County Wexford.

Figures released by the Irish Cancer Society show that 370 Wexford school girls declined the offer of the free vaccine in the 2015/2016 school year.

This meant that just 66% of girls availed of the free vaccine compared to 88% per the previous year.

The vaccine protects against cervical cancer but has been mired in controversy over alleged side effects.

A new group the HPV Vaccination Alliance has been set up to dispel the fears that many may have taking the vaccine.

