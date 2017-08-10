INCREASED NUMBERS MEAN MORE PRESSURE ON A&E IN WEXFORD GENERAL

Pressure on services at Wexford General Hospital’s A and E department has increased considerably due to the high number of patients attending.

Management is asking people to go to their GP or Caredoc in the first instance where possible.

Fianna Fail has released new figures which show almost six thousand people over the age of 75 spent more than 24 hours in emergency departments so far this year.

That’s despite the HSE’s own target of either discharging or admitting them within this time frame.

Health Spokesperson Billy Kelleher says its only going to get worse.

