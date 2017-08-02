IRISHMAN WALKING FOR DEMENTIA SUFFERERS REACHES HALFWAY POINT

An Irishman and his Austrian friend have reached the half-way point of a 2,500km trek across Europe to Ireland for charity.

Eamonn Donnelly from Armagh and Sepp Tieber are raising money for dementia sufferers walking from their home in Graz Austria.

They are now in Northern France and in the coming days will board the ferry for Dover and then walk through England and Wales.

They will arrive in Rosslare on August 29th and walk through County Wexford and continue on the rest of the walking marathon to reach Keady in County Armagh on September 7th or 8th.

