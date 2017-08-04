JOCKEY WHO SUFFERED FALL AT WEXFORD WINS BIG AT THE GALWAY FESTIVAL

A jockey paralyzed in a racing accident in Wexford two years ago is back in the business.

Robbie McNamara suffered catastrophic injuries in the fall at Bettyville Racecourse in April 2015 and had to give up his award winning career as a jockey.

However this week he returned to the winners in enclosure at the Galway Festival this time as a trainer.

He has been praised by all in the industry for his remarkable resilience.

Robbie McNamara now has around twenty horses in training at his stable in The Curragh.

Share this article....