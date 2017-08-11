KBC OFFER RESTRUCTURED LOANS TO HELP STRUGGLING FAMILIES

KBC bosses say they’ve offered to restructure loans for 95 percent of customers who are struggling with repayments.

The bank’s latest results show it’s continuing to increase its market share in this country with more than a quarter of a million customers here.

KBC was forced to write off more unsustainable debts this summer after a landmark court case with a Drogheda family who had fallen behind on their mortgage.

KBC’s Chief Financial Officer Des Mc Carthy says they’re trying to assist those in trouble.

Share this article....