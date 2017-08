The lack of industrial infrastructure is dragging County Wexford down.

That’s the view of Minister of State at the Department of Finance Gorey TD Michael D’Arcy.

Speaking on Morning Mix he did however compliment Wexford County Council in their efforts to address the problem.

Michael D’Arcy says he has been approached by industrialists wanting to establish in Wexford but the basics of what they were looking for were non existent.

