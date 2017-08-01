LANDBRIDGE ROUTE IS VITAL FOR IRISH PRODUCE TO GET TO EUROPE – IRHA

The landbridge route through Britain from Ireland is essential for Irish produce being exported to the continent.

That’s according to the Irish Road Hauliers Association who are expressing concern for this route when the UK leaves the EU.

The landbridge through Britain cuts about five hours off the journey time to the continent when compared to direct sailing from Ireland.

Border controls that could be imposed post Brexit would be detrimental to road hauliers.

President of the IRHA is Wexford woman Verona Murphy.

She says the it’s essential that this route remains open particularly for perishable foods.

