MAJOR CHILDCARE SERVICES BOOST FOR COUNTY WEXFORD WITH EXTRA FUNDING

Over €150,000 will be provided to increase the number of childcare places in services across Wexford.

The news comes from Minister Paul Kehoe who announced that the funding will be spread amongst 12 childcare services in the county.

It’s part of the government’s increased funding for childcare services across the country to try take the pressure off parents.

Overall, €153,012 will be given to services in Wexford. This will be spread between 12 providers with each receiving at least €6,000.

€20,000 will be provided to 3 services including the Ferns Diocesan Youth Service, Bright Beginnings Pre-School and Afterschool facility Oylgate and St.Enda’s National School, Ballycanew.

Speaking about the extra funding, Minister Kehoe says that it will help childcare services in Ireland to undergo a “radical change” to assist both childcare providers and parents.

Share this article....