A man has been taken to hospital after falling into the River Slaney.

The man was operating a digger as part of the Enniscorthy flood relief programme when he fell on rocks near the railway bridge.

A careful rescue operation was undertaken by emergency services as the man was brought from the river to a waiting ambulance.

The rescue took around half an hour and involved members of Enniscorthy Fire Brigade and paramedics.

The man has been taken to hospital with severe back injuries.

Share this article....