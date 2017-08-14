‘NO TOLERANCE FOR HATE AND VIOLENCE’ IN AMERICA – PENCE

The US vice president has condemned far-right groups behind a rally in Virginia which descended into trouble and left three people dead.

Mike Pence says there is ‘no tolerance for hate and violence’.

A ‘Unite The Right’ demonstration clashed with anti-fascist protesters in the town.

One woman was killed after a man drove his car into a group of people.

Two state troopers also died after the helicopter they were in crashed as they were trying to monitor the crowds.

US Civil rights leader – Reverend Jessie Jackson says the violence in Charlottesville was painful to see – but not unexpected.

Share this article....